UCF vs. Navy: How to watch, stream, listen

The University of Central Florida will head to Maryland this weekend to play against the Navy Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? CBS Sports Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 14-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 53

The Knights are a two-touchdown favorite against Navy this weekend.

UCF is 2-1 this season and Navy is 0-3 on the year.

Mikey Keene will start at quarterback after Dillon Gabriel fractured his collarbone in a game against Louisville.

Keene has only attempted seven passes this year. The five-foot-11 freshman has thrown for four completions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Knights are 2-0 against Navy in the series between the teams.

Isaiah Bowser has been one of the best players on offense for the Knights this season.

Bowser has rushed 268 yards and he has reached the endzone five times this year.

No. 5 also has 33 receiving yards on the season.

Quarterback Xavier Arline is Navy’s featured player on offense.

Arline has thrown for 109 yards and he has rushed for 171 yards. The sophomore also has two rushing touchdowns.