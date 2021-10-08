Alex Ovechkin injured in Capitals' preseason finale

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates toward the bench next to a trainer after he was injured during the first period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals' preseason finale against Philadelphia on Friday night with what the team called a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington's captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg

The 36-year-old went down the tunnel instead of remaining on the bench and missed the remainder of the period. The team announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.

“I think both teams — touch wood — want to get out of this healthy," said coach Alain Vigneault, whose Flyers came in banged up. "It starts for real next week.”

The Capitals are already expected to start the season without top center Nicklas Backstrom because of a hip injury. Backstrom has not skated at all during training camp.

Ovechkin is beginning a $47.5 million, five-year contract and sits one back of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career goals list. He's 164 behind Wayne Gretzky for the record.

The Russian winger has shown remarkable durability throughout his career, especially in light of his bruising style. Ovechkin missed seven of the final eight games last season with a groin injury — more time than he missed the previous 10 years combined.

