White Sox to start Cease vs Astros, aim to avoid ALDS sweep

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease winds up to throw to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep.

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Saturday the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. The left-hander has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.

Rodón set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and made his first All-Star team. His 24 starts and 132 2/3 innings are the most for him since 2016, well beyond his totals in the previous two years combined.

AL West champion Houston has outscored Chicago 15-5 through the first two games. Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia will try to close out the series for the Astros.

