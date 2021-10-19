UCF vs. Memphis: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will host the Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 1.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 63

The University of Central Florida is looking to bounce back after a loss against No. 3 Cincinnati this past Saturday.

The Knights are undefeated at home this season.

Friday’s game against Memphis will also be this season’s Space Game.

UCF’s Space Edition uniforms will feature jersey number tile codes to pay tribute to the space shuttle program.

The Knights are 4-0 in Space Games.

Ryan O’Keefe has stepped up as UCF’s top receiver since Jaylon Robinson was sidelined with a knee injury.

O’Keefe has 35 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown.

The Knights are 13-2 in the overall series against Memphis and have never lost to the Tigers in Orlando.

The teams last played on Oct. 17, 2020, Memphis defeated UCF 50-49.

Calvin Austin III is the player to watch out for on Memphis.

The receiver has 50 catches for 857 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Austin also scored a rushing touchdown after a 69-yard run.