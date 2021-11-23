Ticket prices to increase for UCF football games due to team moving to Big 12

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida announced ticket prices will go up for football games at the Bounce House.

The school said the upcoming move to the Big 12 is the reason for the increase.

“We need all of Knight Nation to help us be ready to compete on Day 1 for Big 12 Conference and National Championships,” UCF said in a news release.

University officials said UCF is the youngest football school to play in a Power 5 conference. A Power 5 team is a squad that plays in the Southeastern Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Big 10 Conference or the PAC 12 conference.

“Our past scheduling philosophy attempted to have one Power 5 home game each year. As we move into the Big 12, we’ll have a minimum of four Power 5 home games each year,” UCF said.

A non-Power 5 team has never reached the College Football Playoff.

The school said the least expensive season ticket option will increase by $150.

UCF said at the moment the school is at the bottom of the Big 12 when it comes to revenue.

“To be competitive, we need to improve our facilities and game day amenities for student-athletes, coaches and fans,” UCF wrote on its website.

Also at this time, it is not clear when UCF’s first season in the Big 12 will be.

