State titles and national recognition are common for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Caroline Wells is a long distance runner for Winter Springs High School. Her accomplishments are extraordinary: seven state championships throughout her cross country and track career. Wells also holds the girl’s state record in the 5K with a time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

Wells doesn’t slow down on the national stage either. She is currently the 2nd ranked high school cross country runner in the United States. Wells plans to attend Stanford University next fall.

Out of all the accomplishments, Wells said there is one that stands out.

“Staying in love with this sport is definitely something that I’m so proud of and just enjoying every race and always improving every season is something I’m really proud of,” Wells said. “I have practice usually twice a day, and I’m training, lifting weights, recovering and just trying to become the best runner and athlete.”