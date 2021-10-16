Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Caleb Brady

Out on the trails is where this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week can be found.

Caleb Brady is a senior distance runner for the Timber Creek High School Wolves. He plans to go to Florida Southern College following his senior year.

Brady can be found at the front of the pack for the Wolves. He is constantly pushing himself and his teammates towards a successful season.

Last year, the Wolves got a little complacent down the stretch, but Brady wants to make sure their attitude is right for the most important meets of the year this time around.

“I try my best to learn from last year and make sure it doesn’t really happen,” Brady said. “I do my best. I make sure I text my guys individually every week about how they did this week, congratulate them if they did well or tell them what they need to do if they need to make it better. I try to hold myself accountable to those same principles the best that I can.”