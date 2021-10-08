Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Spencer Richter

DELTONA, Fla. – Bowling a perfect 300 game is no easy feat, but one Central Florida high schooler recently bowled one in a competition.

Spencer Richter is a senior bowler for Pine Ridge High School in Deltona. He’s the go-to guy for the Panthers for throwing strikes.

Richter has bowled several 300s in practice, but his most recent one was in a match.

Richter said he’s self-taught, and he loves the pressure of a big moment.

“[There’s a] lot of emotions when you’re bowling, especially in tournaments,” Richter said. “It gets really stressful because you want to do really well. When you’re not, it’s really hard to get mentally into it. You got to control your emotions, and when you get upset, you just have to ignore it. You just need to focus on what you’re doing now and how you can better yourself.”