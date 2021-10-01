Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Luke Heyman

One of the top baseball prospects in the nation plays right here in the Sunshine State.

Luke Heyman of Lake Brantley High School plays from behind the plate as a catcher for the school, but you can also find him launching fastballs as a prolific power hitter.

Scouts have been following Heyman for years. Next fall, he’ll be taking his talents north of Central Florida to play for the Gators at the University of Florida.

For Heyman, this is another major step in his baseball career.

“College has always been the dream as a kid,” Heyman said. “ Before I even knew that you could get drafted out of high school, I think it’s always just been wanting to play at the next level which is college. I’m mainly just focused on getting up to Gainesville next year and hopefully getting a national championship up there.”