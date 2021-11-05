ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Finding the fairway is no challenge for this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Austin Price goes to St. Cloud High School and was the number one player on the golf team. That team recently won a district championship.

The team came up a little short in the regionals earlier this week, but Austin captained one of the most successful teams in school history.

A big reason for the success is Price’s teammates who, along with Price, followed their coach’s advice and “played the picture” in their minds.

“When you’re in your routine and you’re just swinging, picture (the ball) doing what you want,” Price said. “So, off the tee, where do you want this to go? Do you want it to go straight? Do you want it to be a nice, little draw? Just picture it doing it, and then just execute. Picture it going into the hole. Anything within ten feet, there’s only one option.”