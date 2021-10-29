Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Kylie Martinez

Volleyball requires a player to give it their all, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week certainly does that.

Kylie Martinez is a senior volleyball player at East River High School. She is not only a star for the Falcons but a leader out on the floor.

Martinez, standing at five-foot-ten, is a stand-out outside hitter and ranks among the top 150 players in Florida. She plans to play in college.

This year, Martinez racked up over 350 kills for the Falcons. Unfortunately, her season at East River came to an early end with a loss in the regional playoffs. Martinez spoke about her love for her team before the match.

“I think the team is a lot better than last year, skill-wise and as a group,” Martinez said. “Last year, we were split and kind of had some drama. But this year, I feel like we all came together and tried to avoid all of that drama. If there was, we would talk about it and forget it so that we could still play as a team and act like it.”