Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are on a five-game winning streak and the team will host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV (CBS affiliate in Orlando)

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 42

The Dolphins are a 10-point favorite in Sunday’s game. New York is 3-10 and the Dolphins have lost seven of the last nine games the team has played in.

Miami is one game out of the playoffs in the American Football Conference and the Jets do not have a mathematical shot to make the postseason.

Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle has been the best player for the Dolphins lately.

Waddle has caught 38 balls, for 436 yards and a touchdown in his last five games.

The two best receivers for the Jets will not play on Sunday.

Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are out with injuries.

Jamison Crowder will be Zach Wilson’s top target on Sunday, Crowder has 45 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns this year.