Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said in a statement.
Arians said he only has mild symptoms at the moment.
“Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in,” Arians said.
Arians has received a coronavirus vaccine.
[TRENDING: Search continues for driver who struck 6 children in Florida | Here’s how long the dry, warm weather will last in Central Fla.| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Bucs corner Jamel Dean and corner Sean Murphy-Bunting were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Tampa Bay is set to play against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.