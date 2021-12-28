Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks with an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said in a statement.

Arians said he only has mild symptoms at the moment.

“Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in,” Arians said.

Arians has received a coronavirus vaccine.

Bucs corner Jamel Dean and corner Sean Murphy-Bunting were also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tampa Bay is set to play against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.