Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Davin Wydner

Three Central Florida high school football teams made it to the state championships in 2021, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week helped one of the schools get there.

Davin Wydner played quarterback for Cocoa High School. The 6-foot-4-inch senior led the Tigers to the Class 4A State Championship Game. Cocoa lost to Cardinal Gibbons 21-19 in December.

Now, Wydner has his sights set on playing college football. He hasn’t committed to a school yet, but he has received interest from schools like Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Indiana.

Playing against tougher opponents while at Cocoa helped Wynder get attention from different colleges. This last year was Wydner’s first season at Cocoa after he transferred from a smaller private school in Melbourne where football was a lot easier.

“A lot of it just came down to our athletes being better than your athletes,” Wydner said. “And this year, we couldn’t do that as much. Obviously, our athletes were tremendous, but we were also playing teams with four or five or six Power 5 kids. It took a lot of time out of my week to watch film, prepare and pick up on tendencies rather than just going out there and playing.”