Buccaneers vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs at 3 p.m. Sunday.

What channel is the game on? NBC

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

This will be the second time this season the Bucs will play against the Rams.

On Sept. 26, Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay 34-24.

Quarterback Matt Stafford was the main reason Los Angeles won the game in September. He threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucs completely dominated the Philadelphia Eagles to get to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay won the game 31-15 and the final score makes the contest appear much closer than it actually was.

The Bucs were up 31-0 going into the fourth quarter.

On offense, Tom Brady and Mike Evans were the top stars.

Brady was 29/37 for 271 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Evans caught nine passes for 117 yards including a 36-yard touchdown catch.

Mike Edwards was the top guy on defense.

The safety had nine tackles, one tackle for a loss and he intercepted a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The defense as a whole played a fantastic game, Philly came into the super wild-card round as the top rushing offense in the NFL.

The Eagles averaged 160 rushing yards a contest and were held to 95 rushing yards in the game against Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are now 3-2 against the Eagles in the playoffs.