Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Henderson Twins

Twin brothers playing two sports at one high school share the spotlight in this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Demari and Ja’cari Henderson play both basketball and football for Seminole High School. In the video above, Ja’cari is wearing the jersey, while Demari has the towel on his shoulders. They’ve led Seminole to the state semifinals for the second time in three years.

Seminole High School took on Dr. Phillips High School in the Class 7A Boys Basketball semifinals on Friday, March 4. Seminole fell short 66-52.

Back in 2020, the Henderson twins won a football state championship together at Seminole. Both brothers have received scholarships to play football at the University of Central Florida. The Henderson brothers spoke ahead of the basketball semifinal game.

“We just got to play hard, stick with the game plan and don’t give up,” Demari said. Ja’cari echoed that sentiment, saying, “Everybody’s just got to play together as a team, be mentally sound, make sure you communicate on defense.”

The Henderson brothers shared what it meant to get back to the semifinals with their teammates and each other.

“We’ve been doing it since we were in Pop Warner,” Demari said. “We played AAU together. Now, we’re going to college together, and we got to win the state championship in basketball together.”

“Cherish these moments; they won’t last forever,” Ja’cari added. “It’s our last year of playing basketball, so we got to make it count.”