Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Adriana Rosa

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Lifting heavy weights can get you far in life, or in the case of this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week, a couple of state championships.

Adriana Rosa, a senior from Harmony High School, competes in weightlifting. In the recent state championships in Port St. Joe, Rosa won the title in both the snatch competition and the traditional competition. In the snatch, Rosa lifted 150 pounds. In the traditional competition, she benched 155 pounds and hit 195 pounds for the clean and jerk.

One day, Rosa hopes to become a veterinarian. But she wants to keep pushing herself and others in weightlifting.

“Usually at meets, I’m just talking to other people,” Rosa said. “If I see them nervous, I say, ‘Hey, don’t focus on your numbers.’ And I try to become friends with everybody. It’s the kind of environment you want everyone in. You want them to be all happy and uplifting.”