Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Cooper Wilkinson

A Central Florida student is planning to play college football and serve his country.

Cooper Wilkinson, a senior at New Smyrna Beach High School, is a six-foot-three, 225-pound sure-handed tight end. After high school graduation, he will be heading to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Wilkinson has a weighted 4.5 GPA. He said he can’t wait for the rigors of life on and off the gridiron at such a prestigious institution.

“I do better when I’m under pressure or when I’m being pushed,” Wilkinson said. “I feel like me going to West Point is going to make me the best person and leader that I want to be in my life. I feel like it’s just going to push me that other colleges wouldn’t. I just want to be the best person I can be in my life and be the most successful. So, that’s what I’m ready for.”