Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Sean Stewart

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Some athletes have a dream college where they want to play. This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week gets a chance to fulfill that dream.

Sean Stewart plays basketball for Windermere High School. The junior averages more than 20 points a game and hopes to lead his team to the school’s first state title. After high school, Stewarts plans to take his impressive game to Duke University where he will get to play for college basketball royalty.

Even though legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring from Duke at the end of this season, Stewart said playing for the Blue Devils was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“I’ve been a Duke fan since I was like ten, so I would say it was my dream school,” Stewart said. “I went to a game I think when I was ten which made me become a fan. Just seeing everybody in there and the atmosphere made me become a huge fan my whole life. When they came calling and recruiting me, it was just hard to turn it down.”