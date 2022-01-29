Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Jada Eads

Jada Eads, who plays guard for the basketball team at Wekiva High School, is this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Taking over the basketball court is always a challenge and doing it as a sophomore is even more impressive.

Jada Eads, who plays guard for Wekiva High School, rules the court as a sophomore. She is one of the top players in the state for girls’ basketball and is a star on her own team. Eads is currently averaging more than 20 points per game and is helping propel the team towards the ultimate dream: state championship.

Playing basketball was in Eads’s blood. She has been playing since she was three years old. Now, she is already thinking about playing at the next level in college. Eads describes herself as a “math whiz” and would love to study Engineering. She isn’t shy about telling future Wekiva students the secret to her success.

“I want them to know that I am a good role model on the court by showing up as the example,” Eads said. “I fight for whatever I want to fight for. Like on the court, whatever I want to achieve, that’s what I achieve. I work for it.”