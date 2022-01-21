An ESPN top 50 high school basketball player plays right here in Central Florida and is this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Brice Sensabaugh is a senior at Lake Highland Prep. He is averaging 25 points and seven rebounds per game this season, according to his head coach Ben Fratrik. ESPN ranks him 49th in the nation for the class of 2022.

Sensaburgh’s impressive numbers extend beyond the court. He has a 4.0 GPA and is currently committed to Ohio State University.

Adversity struck Sensaburgh last year after a knee injury forced him to miss last season. But his mom made sure he rebounded strong.

“Definitely in that time, I was pretty down on myself, and I was hurt about it,” Sensaburgh said. “But one of the things my mom taught me during that time was ultimately the outcome of the situation is based on your attitude during it. She definitely kept me lighthearted about it and kept my attitude in check.”