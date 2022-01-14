ORLANDO, Fla. – Being a strong leader is just one characteristic of this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week.

Carmen Richardson is a sophomore guard for the girl’s basketball team at Colonial High School. She leads the team in scoring as well as almost every other stat category. The team has already amounted to sixteen wins this year and hopes to make a run at the state championships when the time comes.

[TRENDING: WATCH: SpaceX launches Transporter-3 mission, sticks sonic boom-generating landing | Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it's free!)]

Richardson describes herself as a vocal leader. She also plays for her mom, Cindy Richardson, who is a longtime coach at Colonial High School. She said her mom doesn’t treat her differently than the other players just because she is her daughter.

According to Richardson, a key to this year’s success was the daunting non-conference matchups early in the schedule.

“We went to Wesley, and we went all the way to the championship, and we lost by two,” Richardson said when talking about a previous tournament. “We played so good at that tournament, so together. Then we went to Atlanta, and we lost one game. I feel like we’ve gotten more connected since the beginning of the year. We lost one game at the beginning of the year. Now, we’re moving forward from the losses to gaining back.”