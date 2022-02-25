Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Jasmine Beckett

OVIEDO, Fla. – This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is a star in her own right on the field.

Jasmine Beckett, a senior at Hagerty High School, is a star defender for the girl’s lacrosse team. She is one of the best in the state.

The senior captain plans to play at the next level in college at Lindenwood University in Missouri.

Hagerty High School is a constant playoff contender. Beckett’s leadership will be critical.

“A lot of our attackers are on the younger side, and we just got in some new freshmen, and we lost a lot of seniors,” Beckett said. “But I’m really excited because the talent on this team is incredible. Everybody’s individual skills are just insane. And once we all gel together and get the good chemistry, it’s going to be great.”