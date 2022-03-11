Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Zavier Avera

This week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week hopes to reach the stars after high school.

Zavier Avera, an offensive lineman for Jones High School, recently wrapped up playing his first full year of football. And at 6-feet-5 and 240 pounds, the junior is already a natural on the gridiron.

Avera remains impressive off the field too. He has a 4.7 GPA and is involved in a pair of mentoring programs. Several schools have shown interest in Avera, including UCF, USF and Duke. No matter what the future holds in football, Avera will be aiming for the stars.

“When I was younger, they taught us about different events in history, like walking on the moon and the first man in space satellites,” Avera said. “Ever since then, I’ve always had a strong interest in aerospace engineering. As I got older, I researched jobs that has to do with building satellites and spaceships.”