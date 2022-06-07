Orlando Pride places head coach on temporary leave due to ongoing investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride soccer team’s head coach and an assistant coach have been placed on temporary administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release from the club.

The club said Tuesday morning its head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene were placed on the temporary leave by recommendation from the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association joint investigative team.

Orlando Pride said in the meantime, assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed as coach for the team.

“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride. The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process,” the release said.

Details of what the investigation entailed have not been released.

Cromwell was hired in December 2021 as the club’s third head coach, according to Orlando Pride’s website. Greene joined the club in January 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.