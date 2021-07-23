VamosOrlando: Orlando Pride head coach, assistant coach depart

ORLANDO, Fla. – After two years, Orlando Pride head coach Marc Skinner resigned effective immediately, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced Friday.

Assistant coach Carl Green will coach the team on Saturday against OL Reign but will also step down. An interim coach will be announced soon, according to a news release.

Skinner has led the team since January 2019 with a record of 9-23-11. During the 2021 season so far Skinner guided the team to the best start in Pride history, with a seven-game winning streak.

“I am immensely proud to have been the head coach of Orlando Pride. I want to thank the players, staff and Club for all of their efforts in creating a culture worthy of this city and state. To the fans, I thank you for being patient whilst we grew together. You will continue to drive this team to achieve the heights that you all deserve,” Skinner said in a statement. “I have no doubt that this Club will go from strength to strength with the new ownership in place and the values that the team have worked hard to develop. Although I will be watching from afar, the iconic purple team will always remain close to my heart. For the final time, #VamosOrlando.”

Both the Orlando Pride head and assistant coaches are pursuing coaching outside of the National Women’s Soccer League, according to a news release.

“I have tremendous gratitude and appreciation for the vision Marc and Carl brought to the Orlando Pride and I thank them for their commitment to the Club and the players during their time in Orlando,” Orlando Pride EVP Amanda Duffy said in a statement. “Under Marc’s guidance, the Pride have become a better team and a better organization, with a foundation in place for the continuation of a winning culture. I wish both of them much success in their next opportunity.”

Duffy is already leading an extensive search for the next Pride head coach.

The coaching departures are the latest changes for the Orlando City and Pride teams. This week, the Wilf family was named the new majority owners of both teams.

Mark Wilf, Zygi Wilf and Lenny Wilf will be the managing partners of Orlando City and the Orlando Pride.

The Orlando Pride kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Reign.