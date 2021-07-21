Wilf family named majority owners of Orlando City, Orlando Pride

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Wilf family has been named the new majority owners of Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride, the team posted on its website.

Mark Wilf, Zygi Wilf and Lenny Wilf will be the managing partners of Orlando City and the Pride.

Mark Wilf will be the chairman and governor.

A message from Chairman and Governor, Mark Wilf.



Welcome to Orlando. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/btss39itsU — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 21, 2021

Sports fans may recognize the Wilf name.

The family has owned the Minnesota Vikings for the past 17 seasons, the family also runs the real estate firm Garden Homes.

“We are humbled to become stewards of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, clubs with strong and established foundations on the pitch, with renowned supporters and a passionate fan base, and in a community, we are extremely proud to represent,” Mark Wilf said.

[TRENDING: Lawmaker frustrated by COVID misinformation | Woman accused of skinny-dipping in stranger’s pool | VIDEO: See inside capsule during Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight]

Ad

Team officials said the DeVos family will be a limited partner of the Pride and Orlando City.

The Wilf family will be formally introduced at Exploria Stadium on Aug. 4.