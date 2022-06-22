Who should the Orlando Magic draft with the No. 1 pick? These mock drafts offer clues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Barring an unforeseen trade, the Orlando Magic will make the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The big question for Magic fans is: Who will the team select?

In years past, Dwight Howard, Chris Webber and Shaquille O’Neal were selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic. So whose name will be called this year?

We looked at a couple of the top mock drafts to get a read on the situation.

The Athletic has the Magic taking Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot, 195-pound center/power forward who’s 20 years old and played one season at Gonzaga, where he averaged 14 points, nearly 10 rebounds and more than 3.5 blocks per game.

Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, thinks the Magic will take Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 1 pick. Smith, 19, is 6 feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. He averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game in his freshman season at Auburn.

The other name routinely mentioned in the running for top draft pick is Paolo Banchero, 19, of Duke. He also stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Banchero averaged 17 and 8 at Duke and was the ACC Rookie of the Year.