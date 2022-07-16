British Open | Old Course vulnerable early without much wind

Kevin Kisner of the US, Chris Kirk of the US and Japan's Takumi Kanaya on the 11th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ST. ANDREWS – The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10 a.m.

The Old Course is vulnerable without much wind at the British Open. If anyone needs proof, just take a look at Kevin Kisner. The American made the cut on the number at even par. He already has five birdies through the opening seven holes.

The R&A has been tucking pins throughout the week when the forecast is for little wind, and there are a few tough ones for Saturday's third round.

Kisner's great start is little more than that. Cameron Smith was still six hours from starting his round with a two-shot lead.

___

