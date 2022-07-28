Orlando City beats New York, will host US Open Cup soccer final

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Soccer Club earned the right to host the finals for the U.S. Open after beating New York in the semi-finals Wednesday.

The Lions beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

It will be the first time the Lions appear in the U.S. Open Cup Final. They will play the winner of Sporting Kansas City vs. Sacramento Republic.

The match will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Orlando City season ticket holders go on sale Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m., and to the general public on Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m.

For more information, head to the Orlando City website.