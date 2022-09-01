🏈College Colors Day: Share photos to support favorite football team

College football season has arrived, bringing heated rivalries along with it.

To celebrate the game’s long-awaited return for college football fans, Friday, Sept. 2 has been deemed “College Colors Day.”

“College Colors Day” is a day to celebrate pride for your college and show off your school spirit by wearing the colors of the university you attended or support.

From the black and gold of the University of Central Florida, the blue and orange of the University of Florida to the garnett and gold of Florida State University and everything in between, we want to see your school pride. Your photo might just make it on air or on the News 6 social media channels.

To submit a photo, click here or PinIt! through the News 6 Pinpoint Weather app. Look for the category labeled Sports.

We do have a tutorial on how to submit your photos if you need a little extra help.

Once you’ve submitted, be sure to tune in as you might just see your photo featured during a newscast.