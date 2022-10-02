Talles Magno scores pivotal goal, NYCFC tops Orlando 2-1

Nani scored on a backheel shot in the 79th minute to help Orlando City tie Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Friday night.

HARRISON, N.J. – Talles Magno’s goal in the 82nd minute helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in front of more than 13,000 fans. Magno’s goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.

With the win, NYCFC clinches a home playoff game.

Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-13-6) off of an assist from teammate Ercan Kara after a long throw-in that put the Lions up 1-0 in the 46th minute.

NYCFC controlled the possession at 57% with Orlando City only controlling the ball 43% of the time.

NYCFC’s Alexander Callens scored in the 66th minute to tie the game 1-1 before Magno sealed the deal in the 82nd minute.

NYCFC is in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of New York Red Bulls. NYCFC outshot Orlando 11-9, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC while Pedro Gallese saved two of the four shots he faced for Orlando.

NYCFC visits Atlanta United on Sunday, while Orlando will visit Inter Miami on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

