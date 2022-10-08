Orlando City defender Robin Jansson undergoes foot surgery, according to team

FILE - Players with Toronto FC, right, and Orlando City stand on the pitch at Exploria Stadium before an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that the match will be at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Soccer Club announced on Saturday that defender Robin Jansson recently underwent successful foot surgery and is expected to miss 12-15 weeks.

Jansson had surgery to repair to a stress fracture of the right navicular bone, according to a release from the team.

With the recovery being 12-15 weeks, it will keep the center back off the pitch the remainder of the reason, which includes one remaining regular season game — however the final game has playoff implications for the Lions.

Orlando City have a chance to make the playoffs on Sunday with a win when eighth-place Orlando hosts the Columbus Crew who hold seventh place and the last playoff slot in the East.

