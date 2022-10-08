Orlando City defender Robin Jansson undergoes foot surgery, according to team

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Soccer Club announced on Saturday that defender Robin Jansson recently underwent successful foot surgery and is expected to miss 12-15 weeks.
Jansson had surgery to repair to a stress fracture of the right navicular bone, according to a release from the team.
With the recovery being 12-15 weeks, it will keep the center back off the pitch the remainder of the reason, which includes one remaining regular season game — however the final game has playoff implications for the Lions.
Orlando City have a chance to make the playoffs on Sunday with a win when eighth-place Orlando hosts the Columbus Crew who hold seventh place and the last playoff slot in the East.
