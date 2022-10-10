Contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell, assistant coach Sam Greene terminated

FILE - Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell watches players warm up before an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Washington Spirit, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Monday it has terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene.

The league said in October 2021 it launched an investigation with the NWSL Players Association into allegations of workplace misconduct toward players by “individuals in positions of power, as well as systemic issues in the League that impact the prevention, detection, and handling of misconduct.”

In a statement posted to its website, the NWSL said in part “Based on a thorough investigation conducted by the NWSL/NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team, these allegations were substantiated. The NWSL/NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team found that Cromwell and Greene engaged in retaliation and attempted retaliation against Pride players whom Cromwell and Greene believed had made or supported earlier misconduct allegations against them, in violation of League policy. Specifically, Cromwell and Greene were found to have engaged in conduct that discouraged reporting and fostered a general fear of retaliation, and to have taken negative actions against certain players, including by seeking to waive or trade them.”

Orlando Pride Chairman Mark Wilf released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the organization has received a review of the league’s findings and supports its decision to terminate the contracts of Cromwell and Greene.

Chairman Wilf’s statement said, in part, “Our Club is dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive and respectful environment, and we apologize to our players who may have experienced otherwise. We are committed to learning from this process as we continue to build and grow the Pride into the premier organization our players and fans deserve. As a step in that process, we will be implementing anti-retaliation training for all Pride staff members, on both the Soccer Operations side and in the front office.

“As we move forward, we will work with our coaching staff to determine the best next steps for all parties.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Cromwell released her own statement on Twitter saying, “I am saddened and disappointed by the results of the NWSL’s investigation released today. I believe the investigation lacked transparency, professionalism, and thoroughness, and as a result my character and integrity have been mischaracterized.”

She also stated that she will be reviewing all legal options.

According to the NWSL’s statement, Cromwell and Greene are terminated immediately and are ineligible to work in the league in any capacity unless they are approved by the commissioner.

The NWSL is also mandating additional training regarding retaliation, discrimination, harassment and bullying for the entire Orlando Pride organization, according to its release.

