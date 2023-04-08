Here’s how to watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the Masters in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG News 6 will air the third round of the weather-delayed Masters on Sunday morning, followed by the final round later in the afternoon.
Play was halted around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday because of nasty weather.
The third round is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. with coverage expected to run until around 11:30am.
If that goes according to plan, the final round will air on television from 2-7 p.m., with round four groupings teeing off from both the first and 10th tees.
Joel Osteen will air at 8 a.m., followed by scheduled local programming after the third round of The Masters ends.
CBS will run their regular programming starting at 12:30 p.m.
Stormy weather led to a suspension of play on both Friday and Saturday. Leader Brooks Koepka, who holds a four-stroke advantage over Jon Rahm, is now facing the prospect of playing 30 holes on Sunday — his final 12 holes of the third round, and the 18-hole final round.
