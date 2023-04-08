Here’s how to watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the Masters in the Orlando area

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Patrons evacuate the grounds after play was suspended for the day due to weather conditions during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG News 6 will air the third round of the weather-delayed Masters on Sunday morning, followed by the final round later in the afternoon.

Play was halted around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday because of nasty weather.

The third round is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. with coverage expected to run until around 11:30am.

If that goes according to plan, the final round will air on television from 2-7 p.m., with round four groupings teeing off from both the first and 10th tees.

Joel Osteen will air at 8 a.m., followed by scheduled local programming after the third round of The Masters ends.

CBS will run their regular programming starting at 12:30 p.m.

Stormy weather led to a suspension of play on both Friday and Saturday. Leader Brooks Koepka, who holds a four-stroke advantage over Jon Rahm, is now facing the prospect of playing 30 holes on Sunday — his final 12 holes of the third round, and the 18-hole final round.

