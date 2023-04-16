Orlando Pride stay winless, fall to Gotham FC 2-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando pride were held scoreless during their loss against Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening.

The winless Pride returned home for the first time in two weeks, with both teams playing most of the match scoreless, but Gotham scored two goals in a whopping 18 minutes of stoppage time to pull out the victory.

Before Saturday’s game, two teams – which are set to meet four times this year – held a 7-7-5 all-time record, each holding an even seven wins all-time.

““We were in it the whole way. And then you know, a call doesn’t go away, and it just changes the results. We had a lot of opportunities to score, we didn’t take them. That leaves Gotham a chance to win the game. So, you have to take your opportunities when they present themselves. But yeah, same old feeling after the game disappointed with the result, effort was great, as always, the players are really putting the effort in, just want the result to really feel like they’re rewarded for their effort,” Pride head coach Seb Hines said after the game.

Goalkeeper Kaylie Collins made her regular season debut in the match.

The Pride next play the North Carolina Courage at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the UKG Challenge Cup.

