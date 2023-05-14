Orlando City scores in stoppage time, earn draw against Columbus Crew

Orlando City scored two goals in the second half to draw against the Columbus Crew on the road on Saturday evening.

Rookie forward Duncan McGuire scored the equalizer in stoppage time to tie the game after teammate Ercan Kara found the back of the net early in the second half. Duncan now leads the team in goals for 2023 after his fourth goal of the season.

The Lions ended the first half behind two goals with Crew goals from Darlington Nagbe and Jacen Russell-Rowe.

“First half, when we came in was not good. Everybody was not in a good mood. But yeah, we leaders try to wake up the players and say like, we can do it, we do it often. Then we wake up with the first goal, and then we play well, and score the second,” Kara said after the game.

Orlando is now unbeaten against the Columbus in the last three matches, earning two wins against Columbus last season.

“It was a tough game, against a tough rival. We didn’t show our potential in the first half and they confused us,” Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said. “The second half was great. The players took the game for their own and I saw our team play much more fútbol and having that volume going forward and we tied it up. I think it is a deserved game for us. Again, credit to these players for showing character and our willingness is intact.”

Orlando City returns home to play New York City FC on Wednesday, May 17.

