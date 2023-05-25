Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Morgan LaBord

ORLANDO, Fla. – Getting a diploma can be an emotional moment, and Morgan LaBord is preparing herself for her high school graduation walk.

“It will mean everything to me,” LaBord said. “I feel like I’m going to be really nervous because I have to walk across the stage, shake hands and take photos.”

LaBord has literally sprinted to success in sports during her time at Oak Ridge High School. The senior ran in multiple track events, and she was a key member of the women’s basketball team that made a deep run into this year’s state playoffs.

“Straight from basketball practice, I’d give myself about ten minutes, pray and then go out to track practice,” LaBord recalled. “I had a blast. It’s actually been a really great roller coaster ride.”

As for the next step in college, LaBord has narrowed down her choices to three: Florida A&M, South Carolina State and Bethune Cookman. She credits her mom for helping her reach the finish line of graduating high school.

“My mom means the world to me,” LaBord said. “(She) is really my backbone and one of my best friends. She kept me on track for keeping a positive mindset.”

