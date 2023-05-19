Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Djaun Gilbert

ORLANDO, Fla. – Success on the gridiron can help propel talent from the high school level to the college level, just like this Player of the Week.

Djaun Gilbert was a dominant force on the offensive line for the Edgewater Eagles. The senior was a staple on the line and helped create running holes for All-American running back and teammate C.J. Baxter.

Gilbert will be taking his talents up north to play at Ferris State University in Michigan, a team that is a back-to-back Division II champion. He said he’s excited for the next chapter in his life.

“A year ago, I’d never see myself at this place,” Gilbert said. “I’m just really happy I got this opportunity to take my talents to the next level. I’m most proud of my work ethic; my work ethic is the sole reason that I’m here and obviously my coaches and the experiences I had playing under them and with my teammates as well.”

