Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Elle Jacobsen

Elle Jacobsen is this week's Sonic Prep Player of the Week. She's a diver at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and received a state title this year.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Making a big splash in diving competitions isn’t ideal, but this week’s Player of the Week has made a splash of her own.

Elle Jacobsen is a senior diver for Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. She competes in the 1-meter and 3-meter divisions off the spring board. Last year, Jacobsen was a state runner-up, but this year she achieved one of her ultimate goals: winning a state championship.

Jacobsen has been diving since she was 9 years old. Now, she’s ready for the next challenge. Jacobsen will be diving for Davidson College.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The adrenaline rush is one reason Jacobsen loves diving. But winning her state title certainly takes the cake.

“It was amazing,” Jacobsen said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I started high school, and slowly getting there, getting up the podium, just winning state, it felt amazing. I had all my team there, all my teammates, my family and my coach. Just afterwards, it was amazing.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: