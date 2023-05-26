Lake Brantley softball gets sendoff for state championship

Even the rain couldn’t stop parents and friends from holding a pep rally for the Lake Brantley softball team on Friday.

The team is heading to play in the state playoffs. A win on Friday would secure a spot in the state championship on Saturday in Clermont. The softball team is currently ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 13 in the nation.

“I really appreciate all the support,” senior catcher Kiley Strott said. “It feels great that all these people come out here to support us. They just really show all the love to us.”

Last year, Lake Brantley won districts and regionals for the first time in program history. They were state runner-ups last year, but have a shot at redemption this year.

“(The pep rally) definitely got us more hyped and more locked in and to be ready to play,” junior pitcher and shortstop Gabriella Mike said. “Now, we’re more prepared and relaxed and calm and not as stressed as we usually would be.”

