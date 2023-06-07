Jacksonville Jaguars promise ‘stadium of the future’ in new renovation plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ stadium of the future is now more than just a talking point. The team unveiled plans for its vision for TIAA Bank Field in an online video presentation Wednesday morning, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

The “video visualization and renderings of the project” were released on 1stDownTownJacksonville.com and the Jaguars social media pages.

The biggest change to the reimagined stadium is a “first-of-its-kind mirrored material,” along with a shade canopy that is said to reduce heat retention by more than 70%, and lower temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

The seating will also be more flexible, with base capacity of 62,000 and expansion capacity of up to 71,500, and have a wider 260-degree concourse with interactive social bars and communal spaces.

Jaguars team president Mark Lamping will hold a series of 14 community conversations about the team’s stadium proposal and answer questions, with the first one on June 12 at String Sports Brewer.

The presentation comes weeks after outgoing Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the planned renovation could push the Jaguars out of their home for two years.

The stadium renovations are considered important to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville beyond the expiration of their lease after the 2029 season.

