Volleyball takeover: AAU Junior National Championships played at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volleyball players from around the world will spend the next three weeks battling it out in the 50th AAU Girls’ and Boys’ Junior National Volleyball Championships at the Orange County Convention Center.

Over 100,000 athletes are set to converge in Orlando, making this the world’s largest volleyball tournament. The girls competition will take place June 14-29, while the boys will play July 1-4. ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex will also hold volleyball games.

“I’m super excited,” said Jailani Castro of the Grand Point Volleyball Club in Orlando. “I love Nationals. I love watching other teams play, and I love playing with my teammates. It’s so fun.”

More than 1,000 teams from Central Florida are set to play along with teams from 48 U.S. States, two U.S. territories and six different countries such as China, Sweden Peru, Canada, Dominican Republic and Colombia. And the local players are ready for the competition.

“I’m excited for the competition,” said Reagan Sprinkle of Winter Park Volleyball Club. “This is probably the most competition that we’ve had in a long time, and this is our most important tournament. I’m excited to play.”

The tournament is expected to bring in $256.7 million. It will break the OCCC record for the largest sporting event ever held there.

“It’s so exciting to be here and surround these other teams that we can learn from,” said Lisi Matautia of Grand Point Volleyball Club in Orlando.

