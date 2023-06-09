Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Camden Williamson

Camden Williamson played as an infielder for the Lake Mary High School baseball team. The graduating senior was a part of a sensational 2023 campaign for the Lake Mary Rams. After losing the season opener, the Rams won the next 23 games before losing in the playoffs.

LAKE MARY, Fla. – One loss turned into a season long winning streak led by this week’s Player of the Week.

Camden Williamson played as an infielder for the Lake Mary High School baseball team. The graduating senior was a part of a sensational 2023 campaign for the Lake Mary Rams. After losing the season opener, the Rams won the next 23 games before losing in the playoffs.

Williamson made himself a staple on the diamond, playing both second base and shortstop. He will continue his baseball playing career at Lake Sumter Community College. This year’s Lake Mary team will always be special to Williamson.

“There’s always a high expectation for us,” Williamson said. “As [head] coach [Jeff] Perez would say, ‘[Being] standard isn’t the standard.’ We have full confidence in each and every one that is out here. I think that we just play our game, and everything will go well. Especially with this team, I love coming out here with all of these guys. My teammates are like a family, and I love it.”