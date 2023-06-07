Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Mable Mutumwa

Mable Mutumwa is a graduating senior at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne. She can throw the javelin about 123 feet and the discus almost 90 feet.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Track and field is more than the running events, and this athlete can launch both the javelin and the discus.

Mutumwa began her track and field career as a runner, but she fell in love with throwing over the years. Her passion turned into results. She placed second at districts in her two events this spring.

In her next step in college, Mutumwa will be throwing for Emory University in Atlanta while pursuing a medical degree. Her goal is to excel in both.

“I want to be able to do really well there,” Mutumwa said. “And hopefully get some PRs and set some records if that’s possible, but definitely also focus on the medical field. It has sports, but I’m also going to be focused more on getting my degree and hopefully still have fun.”