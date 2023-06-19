Where former UCF freshman Taylor Hendricks could go in upcoming NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former UCF freshman Taylor Hendricks hopes to make UCF history on Thursday as the highest drafted Knight in the NBA.

Projections say Hendricks could go in the top fifteen or even the top ten in the NBA Draft. The highest previous Knight drafted was in 2009 when Jermaine Taylor was drafted at No. 32 by the Washington Wizards.

“His potential is through the roof in today’s game with his ability to shoot the ball as well as he can, stretch defenses and his length,” UCF basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins said in an interview with News 6 sports director Jamie Seh. “He’s 6′9″ with like a 7′2″ wingspan; he’s quick off his feet. I’m a firm believer his best basketball is still ahead of him.”

Hendricks declared for the draft after his freshman season. He led the team in several categories, including averaging 15 points per game and seven rebounds. He is known for his defense and ability to drains threes.

“If I have a chance to draft him, I’m going to draft him,” Dawkins added about Hendricks. “He’s a unique player; he’s a player that is only going to enhance your program in every way, not just on the court but off the court. As good as he is a player, he’s even a better person.”

The list for the top ten picks in the NBA Draft is as follows:

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trailblazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks

The NBA Draft is Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and will include the first two rounds of the draft.

Fans can watch the NBA Draft for free at the Amway Center on Thursday. They will need to download a ticket on the Magic site with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: