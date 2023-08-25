Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Nolan Munroe

ORLANDO, Fla. – For Nolan Munroe, a deep appreciation for our military runs in the family. His uncle served and in the coming years, Nolan will too.

For now, the wide receiver at Bishop Moore Catholic High School is focusing on his final season as a Hornet. He calls the culture within the program a family and says the locker room is “the most important aspect we have at Bishop Moore.”

Munroe and his teammates open the 2023 season on Friday against Edgewater in the Battle of College Park.

When he turns in his Bishop Moore uniform for the final time later this year, Munroe knows his football journey will continue. The senior has committed to play at the United States Military Academy. Matriculating at West Point has been on Nolan’s radar for some time, and he has big goals for his collegiate career.

“I went up on a visit there and just fell in love. I went up to their camp, won receiver MVP, and I just fell in love with their coaches,” Munroe said. “Their new spread offense attracted me over there as well, and the new offensive coordinator. I’m just really excited to be part of something special up at West Point.”

