PREVIEW: UCF plan for 1st game without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a battle of unbeatens in Orlando on Saturday night as the UCF Knights (2-0) return to the Bounce House to host the Villanova Wildcats (2-0).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando

HOW TO WATCH: BIG12 Now on ESPN+

RADIO: FM 96.9 The Game

UCF comes back to Orlando after a last second field goal against Boise State to win 18-16 on the road. This was the first loss for Boise State in the home opener in 22 years. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 272 passing yards and 73 rushing yards with two interceptions.

However, Plumlee was injured in the final moments of the game and will not start this weekend. USF transfer and Seminole High School grad Timmy McClain will start against Villanova. He started nine games for USF as a true freshman and saw action for the Knights in the first game of the season against Kent State, throwing for 53 yards and rushing for 21 yards.

UCF and Villanova have only played each other once back in 2006. UCF won that matchup 35-16.

UCF is currently leading the nation in rushing offense (323.5 yards average) and total offense (626.5 yards average). The UCF defense has only allowed 22 points, but Villanova scored 38 and 42 points in the first two games of the season.

A 3-0 start would be the first time since 2019 for UCF. It would also be the first time under Head Coach Gus Malzahn, who is in his third season at UCF.

This is the last nonconference game before the Knights start conference play. The first official Big 12 game for UCF will be next Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kansas State, the defending Big 12 champions.