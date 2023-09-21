Cat’s eye view of UCF Football: ‘Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats’ offers thoughts on Knights

Wyatt Thompson bleeds purple. The “Voice of the Wildcats” has been calling Kansas State games for more than two decades, and he’ll be behind the mic when UCF visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football game.

Wyatt Thompson bleeds purple. The “Voice of the Wildcats” has been calling Kansas State games for more than two decades, and he’ll be behind the mic when UCF visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Knights’ inaugural Big 12 football game. I spoke with the Wildcats’ broadcasting legend ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I think everybody understands that they’re in a really big market,” Thompson said of UCF. “If they’ve watched, and I know they have, they’ve seen an exciting team and a fanbase that is really pumped about what is going on there.”

This will be the second matchup on the gridiron between the Knights and Wildcats. UCF lost in Manhattan, 17-13, in 2010. Thompson was on the call for that one, too. Now, 13 years later, he sees a UCF program well positioned for success in its new conference.

“They’re the most Big 12-ready of the four (conference’s new teams). They play at such a high pace and the offense is so fun and fan-friendly to watch. And when I watch them defensively, they smack you, man. They run around and do a lot of good things. That’s a pretty good football team!” said Thompson.

Kickoff between the Knights and Wildcats is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

