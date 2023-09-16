UCF vs. Villanova: Just the (fun) facts

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the best football fields in the country is celebrating an anniversary.
It was 16 years ago this week when UCF hosted its first game at the Bounce House, now formally known as FBC Mortgage Stadium. That game was a thriller, with UCF falling just short of an upset, losing to Big 12-power Texas 35-32.
[PREVIEW: UCF vs. Villanova]
Now, UCF is in the Big 12 and, on this Bounce House anniversary weekend, about to host an FCS opponent from a “basketball school.”
Villanova has won three NCAA championships in men’s basketball.
But did you know that the Wildcats have a long tradition on the gridiron? Here are some fun facts.
VILLANOVA FOOTBALL
1st Season: 1894
Conference : Colonial Athletic Association
Claimed FCS National Championship: 2009
Fight Song: “V For Villanova”
Head Coach: Mark Ferrante
2023 Record: 2-0
Wins: 38-10 vs. Lehigh; 42-19 vs. Colgate
UCF FOOTBALL
1st Season: 1979
Conference: Big 12
Claimed FBS National Championship: 2017
Fight Song: “Charge On”
Head Coach: Gus Malzahn
2023 Record: 2-0
Wins: 56-6 vs. Kent State; 18-16 vs. Boise State