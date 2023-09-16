UCF vs. Villanova: Just the (fun) facts

(Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the best football fields in the country is celebrating an anniversary.

It was 16 years ago this week when UCF hosted its first game at the Bounce House, now formally known as FBC Mortgage Stadium. That game was a thriller, with UCF falling just short of an upset, losing to Big 12-power Texas 35-32.

Now, UCF is in the Big 12 and, on this Bounce House anniversary weekend, about to host an FCS opponent from a “basketball school.”

Villanova has won three NCAA championships in men’s basketball.

But did you know that the Wildcats have a long tradition on the gridiron? Here are some fun facts.

VILLANOVA FOOTBALL

1st Season: 1894

Conference : Colonial Athletic Association

Claimed FCS National Championship: 2009

Fight Song: “V For Villanova”

Head Coach: Mark Ferrante

2023 Record: 2-0

Wins: 38-10 vs. Lehigh; 42-19 vs. Colgate

UCF FOOTBALL

1st Season: 1979

Conference: Big 12

Claimed FBS National Championship: 2017

Fight Song: “Charge On”

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn

2023 Record: 2-0

Wins: 56-6 vs. Kent State; 18-16 vs. Boise State